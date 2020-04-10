|
Anna Rose Ziech - Schweizer
Age 87 . She went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2020. Anna Rose was born in New Athens, Illinois. She was a lifelong Joliet and Minooka resident. She resided the last years of her life at Alden Courts of Waterford; a memory care unit, in Aurora, Illinois where she passed away in her sleep.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Edna Helton, her first husband of 47 years, William R. Ziech and her second husband, Robert F. Schweizer. Also preceded in death by her in-laws, William C. and Erma (Zwieg) Ziech, brother- in- law, Bruce F. Ziech and beloved niece Kristin Ziech.
Anna Rose is survived by her daughter Janet Ziech and son William A. Ziech (Marianne), three grandchildren, Jacob W. Ziech (Kendall), Eric N. Ziech, and Kaila N. Ziech, sister-in-law, Karen Ziech and two nieces, Amy Ziech Carroll (Pat) and Joanna Ziech Pilon, (David) four great nieces and three great nephews.
Anna Rose became a great grandmother in 2019, to Gavin Aeschliman Ziech, age 9. Her first great granddaughter, Cora Lynn Ziech (Jacob and Kendall) was born 17 hours after her passing.
Anna Rose loved her cats, especially Stanley who is currently cared for by her daughter, Jan.
She was a graduate of Joliet Central High School, class of 1950. Through her working days, she was a secretary, sold Avon products for years and worked at Joliet Medical group as a receptionist in the late 1980's. She loved her Lord and was an active member in any church her family was part of. During her time at Messiah Lutheran Church in Joliet, she began the puppet ministry in 1992. She developed a core team which lasted for over 10 years involving services at the church, and surrounding communities. This was a special ministry to Anna Rose.
Anna Rose, known as Grammy, was very much loved by her grandchildren. The time spent with her was very special and will forever be in their memories. Throughout their lives, Jan, Bill and Marianne were loved beyond measure by their mom.
A private service with her children will be held at Blackburn - Giegerich- Sonntag Funeral Home on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 12:30 pm with a graveside celebration to follow. Pastor Erik Gauss officiating. A future Memorial Service for all will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 10, 2020