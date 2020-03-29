|
Anna Viktoria Blomstedt
(nee Sundquist)
Age 97, passed into the glorious realm of her Savior Jesus Christ on March 25, 2020. She was born May 30, 1922 in Sweden.
Working as a hospital cook, she met her future husband, Ragnar and they were married June 23, 1945. In 1955, Ragnar emigrated to Chicago and Anna, Lars-Erik and Ann Britt followed in 1956.
In retirement, they built a house in Wisconsin. After Ragnar died in 1982, Anna moved to Chicago, later Joliet; Ann Britt died in 1971.
Anna worked in the Swedish Bakery in Chicago. She was a strong believer in Jesus Christ and a cheerful soul.
She is survived by her loved grandchildren, James Blomstedt and Jennifer (Jared) Brooks; her great-grandchildren, Lorelai and Adam Brooks.
Anna's family is so grateful for the excellent care she received at Lakeshore Nursing Center (formerly Rosewood Care Center) and Joliet Hospice.
Private burial will be held at Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent in Anna's memory to Fellowship Bible Church, 122 Morris St. Joliet, Il 60436 or Joliet Area Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, Il 60431.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 29, 2020