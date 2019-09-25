|
Anne Bittner Lockhart
Born: April 5, 1923; in Chicago, IL
Died: September 11, 2019; Sun City, AZ
Anne Bittner Lockhart of Sun City, AZ and formerly from Joliet, IL age 95, died peacefully, Wednesday September 11, 2019.
Survived by son Harold Lee Lockhart (Jean), daughter June Anne Nelson, and daughter-in-law Patricia Lockhart.
Grandsons Lance Lockhart, Larry Lockhart, James C. Lockhart, Thomas H. Lockhart and granddaughter Pam Babcock. Great grandchildren Justin Lockhart, Kaitlin Marsala, Cody Lockhart, Tim Roesel, Dan Roesel, Chesney Reeves and Alexandra Lockhart. Great great grandchildren Noah Roesel, Andrew Roesel and Chase Roesel. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Harold Lloyd Lockhart in 2005, son Thomas Lloyd Lockhart in 2017. Grandson Loren Lockhart and granddaughter Deborah Attaway. Sisters LaVerne Vaughn of Kankakee, Illinois and Mary Planeta of Coal City, Illinois.
Anne was employed by Lyon Metal Company, Vavrus Associates, and Americana Nursing Center, before retiring to Sun City Arizona in 1998. She was a charter member of Will/Grundy Genealogy Society and Will/Grundy China Painters in Joliet. She was an associate member of Grace United Methodist Church in Joliet and an active member of Lakeview United Methodist Church in Sun City Arizona. She was also an avid member of the Sun City Accordion Club.
She enjoyed working in ceramics and China painting and she was active in those clubs in Arizona.
She loved baking cookies and making candy for family and friends. She particularly enjoyed Sunday dinners at her house when the whole family would be together. Her family was her life. If anyone had a problem she couldn't fix, she told us she "put it in the Lord's hands". She was a most loving, giving and caring person to all she met.
She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Life for Anne Bittner Lockhart will be Saturday September 28. 2019 at 1 PM at Lakeview United Methodist Church 10298 W. Thunderbird, Sun City Arizona.
Cremation as per her wishes and interment in the Columbarium at Lakeview United Methodist Church.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 25, 2019