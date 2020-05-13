Anne C. Kenney (nee Lacyk)
Anne C. Kenney passed away peacefully at home at the age of 86 on Mother's Day Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Anne was born in Morris, IL on August 2, 1933, the daughter of the late Michael and Rose (nee Pawlowski) Lacyk. Her parents emigrated from the Ukraine in the 1920s and she was proud of her Ukrainian heritage.
Anne was raised in Morris, IL. She was a graduate of Morris High School before completing certification in 1951, at the Joliet MacCormac Business School. Anne retired from her clerical jobs at Standard Oil Company and Blockson Chemical Company to start her family, after her good friend, Sue Buss, introduced her to her future husband, and devoted partner, John C. "Bud" Kenney.
Anne and John were married, where her parents had married in 1928, the Immaculate Conception Church in Morris on November 11, 1962. They were blessed with two sons, John and Thomas whom they raised in Joliet.
While raising her sons, Anne was active in the Marycrest Little League as President of the Women's Auxiliary and worked as a Teacher's Aide at Thomas Jefferson Grade School.
Anne was a devout Catholic and active parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Minooka. She enjoyed family gatherings, always upbeat and an avid Cubs fan. Above everything, Anne was a devoted wife and good mother and grandmother.
Beloved wife of 57 years to John C. "Bud" Kenney; loving mother of John Michael (Christine) Kenney and Thomas Edward (Heather) Kenney; devoted grandmother of John "Jack" Kenney; Daniel, Patrick (Courtney) and Thomas Kenney; dear sister of Marian (the late John) Gram, Stephanie Risinger, and Walter (Marietta) Lacyk and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by her parents and a cherished grandson Mark Kenney.
As the result of the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held privately by the family. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Morris, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Association (ww5.komen.org) would be appreciated. For more information, please call the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home at 815-942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com to leave a condolence or share a special memory.
Published in The Herald-News on May 13, 2020.