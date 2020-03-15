The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
7:15 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
1705 Burry Circle Drive
Crest Hill, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
1705 Burry Circle Drive
Crest Hill, IL
View Map

Anne J. Webster


1928 - 2020
Anne J. Webster Obituary
Anne J. Webster

Born: April 15, 1928; in Ottawa, IL

Died: March 10, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Anne J. "Nan' Webster (nee Hutchings)

Age 91 of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 15, 1928 in Ottawa, IL, Nan was a daughter of Joseph M. and Anna G. (nee Hart) Hutchings. She attended St. Columba Grade School, Ottawa Township High School (1946) and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in 1950 from the College of St. Francis (now University of St. Francis), Joliet.

Nan taught kindergarten class at St. Bernard School (Ridgewood /Joliet), Richland School, Crest Hill and retired from the Joliet School District 86 (Raynor Park and Taft) in 1990 after many years of dedicated service.

In her free time, Nan was extremely active with the St. Ambrose Council of Catholic Women holding numerous offices; (Five occasions as president), selected as Woman of the Year, and was involved with the parish sewing, knitting and craft groups.

Nan was a lifelong member of St. Ambrose Parish, a member of Ladies of the Elks Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the PTA.

Survivors include her children; Debbie (Jim Reber) Webster, Stephanie (Jack) Alexander, Jane Guth, Michael (Sandy) Webster, Kevin (Lisa) Webster and Jill McAlpine, grandchildren; Gwendolyn (Michael) Tedeschi, Beth (Alex) Velasquez, Eric and Katie Guth, Cassie, Emma, Nikki and Tessa Webster, Isabel and Ian Webster, Kellie (Ian) Foltz, Shannon McAlpine, great-grandson; Michael Tedeschi, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends (too many to mention).

Nan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years; Walter E. "Skip" Webster (2006); parents, Joseph and Anna Hutchings; son-in-law, Michel Guth; sister, Maryellen (Anton) Groznik, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60435. A wake service will take place at 7:15 p.m.

Visitation will follow on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 1705 Burry Circle Drive, Crest Hill.

Mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Ambrose at 11:00 a.m.,

Rev. Tom Cargo officiating.

Cremation rites will take place following the funeral mass and Nan will be laid to rest in the family mausoleum in Indiana at a later date.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Anne's memory to:

Joliet Area Community Hospice - http://joliethospice.org,

St Jude Children's Research Hospital - or

- [email protected].org

Friends may sign the online guest book by logging onto: www.PleseFuneralservices.com

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the genuine care and direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125.
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
