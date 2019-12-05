The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church in Crest Hill
Anne L. Kupina

Anne L. Kupina Obituary
Anne L. Kupina

Anne L. Kupina, age 95, at peace with the Lord on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Anne is survived by her loving nephews, Donald (Dr. Patricia) Kupina, Robert (Andrea) Kupina, James (the late Margaret) Kupina; and niece, Karen (Dean) Bentley. Great-nieces, Amanda (Justin) Wagner, Amy (Ryan) King; great-nephews, Donny Kupina, Jason Kupina, Chuck Taylor; great-great- niece, Kayla Wagner; and great-great-nephew, Lincoln King.

Preceded in death by her parents, Ambrose and Anna Kupina; siblings, Michael (Mary) Kupina, Mary (Edmond) Foley, Joseph (Lola) Kupina, Paul (Pauline) Kupina, Anton (Delores) Kupina; and Niece, Barbara Taylor.

Anne loved to live life to the fullest and was a devout catholic. She enjoyed the company of her wonderful nieces and nephews and loved to spend time out with her family and friends.

A Visitation will be held at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Anne Catholic Church in Crest Hill for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Following mass, Anne will be laid to rest at Saint Mary Nativity Cemetery in Crest Hill. Arrangement entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 5, 2019
