Anne Will



Born: January 20, 1923; in Rockdale, IL



Died: May 6, 2019; in Elkhorn, WI



Anne Will, 96, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Anne was born January 20, 1923 in Rockdale, Illinois to her Czechoslovakian parents, Paul and Elizabeth (Cermak) Shimek. She was preceeded in death by her siblings: Christina, Virginia, and George.



She grew up in Rockdale and worked at the family business, Shimek's Tavern, on Moen Avenue. She graduated from Joliet Central High School and attended an interior design school in Chicago, Illinois for one year before working at the Joliet Floral Company.



On January 30, 1949 she married Glenn E (Sam) Will and became a mother and housewife to two sons, Mike and Mark. Sam died on September 10, 2018. Anne and Sam were married 69years.



She is survived by her sons Michael (Liz) and Mark (Gael) Will. Four grandchildren: Martin (Cally), Andrew (Sarah), Jenny (Brian), and Katherine; and six great-grandchildren: Jackson, Charlotte, Caroline, Austin, Aaron and Hank.



Anne will be buried with her husband Sam at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. A reception/memorial will be held afterwards. The date is yet to be determined. Published in The Herald-News on May 10, 2019