Annetta L. Gray
1957 - 2020
Annetta L. Gray

Born: August 12, 1957

Died: October 5, 2020

Annetta L Gray was born on August 12, 1957. Annetta was the first born out of five children. She passed away suddenly on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL.

Annetta accepted Christ at an early age at Christ Temple Church. She graduated from Joliet East High School in 1975. She worked at Argonne Laboratory, and was a care giver for numerous years.

Annetta was loving mother and protector of all the kids. She helped raise many kids in the community. She stayed dress and liked to have fun with family. She was a great cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Uarl and Gloria Hunter and sister, Katrina Edwards.

Annetta is survived by her children, Joseph Gray, Calvin Griffin; three sisters, Rita Cole-Jones, Tyronda and Nichelle Hunter; one brother, Calvin Griffin, and numerous grandchildren; special son, Craig Sneed; special friend, Floyd T Morgan, Debra Washington, Marget Damaska, all from Joliet, IL and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, god-children, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at the funeral home. Service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Ernest Jones, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 15, 2020.
