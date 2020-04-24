The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Patrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Patrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette Patrick Obituary
Annette Patrick

Annette Patrick was born to the proud parents of Huston and Minnie Patrick-Paine.

Annette accepted Christ in her life at early age. She is preceded in death her parents and two brothers, John L Patrick, Sr. and James Patrick; aunt, Ruby Lane and uncle, John Veasy.

Annette retired from Federal Signal, University Park, IL

Annette leaves to mourn her son, Kevin Patrick, five sisters, Georgia (Paul) Hannah Atlanta, GA, Dorothy Yates Joliet IL, Rose Patrick Chicago IL, Brenda Patrick New Jersey and Darlene (Eric) Banks Joliet, IL; four brothers, Robert (Arlene) Patrick Jackson, Mi, Lawrence (Anna) Patrick Joliet, IL, Dennis (Paris) Patrick, North Carolina, David (Diane) Patrick, Atlanta, GA; sister-In-law, Carolyn Patrick, Joliet, IL, Special nephew, John L (Spanky) Patrick; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and aunt.

Memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -