Annette Patrick
Annette Patrick was born to the proud parents of Huston and Minnie Patrick-Paine.
Annette accepted Christ in her life at early age. She is preceded in death her parents and two brothers, John L Patrick, Sr. and James Patrick; aunt, Ruby Lane and uncle, John Veasy.
Annette retired from Federal Signal, University Park, IL
Annette leaves to mourn her son, Kevin Patrick, five sisters, Georgia (Paul) Hannah Atlanta, GA, Dorothy Yates Joliet IL, Rose Patrick Chicago IL, Brenda Patrick New Jersey and Darlene (Eric) Banks Joliet, IL; four brothers, Robert (Arlene) Patrick Jackson, Mi, Lawrence (Anna) Patrick Joliet, IL, Dennis (Paris) Patrick, North Carolina, David (Diane) Patrick, Atlanta, GA; sister-In-law, Carolyn Patrick, Joliet, IL, Special nephew, John L (Spanky) Patrick; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and aunt.
Memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 24, 2020