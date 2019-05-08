Services Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel 1264 Great Neck Rd N Virginia Beach , VA 23454 (757) 496-9727 Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel 1264 Great Neck Rd N Virginia Beach , VA 23454 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Church of the Holy Family 1279 North Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach , VA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Annette Reda Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Annette Williams Reda

Obituary Condolences Flowers Annette Williams Reda



Born: October 11, 1947; in Joliet, IL



Died: May 3, 2019; in Virginia Beach, VA



Annette Williams Reda, M.D., age 71, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on May 3, 2019 in her home in the presence of her husband and daughter.



Annette was born in Joliet, Illinois on October 11, 1947 to Clifford and Roberta (Nichols) Williams. Annette received her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois, Champagne-Urbana in 1969, and she completed her medical education at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Chicago in 1972 on a seven-year General Assembly Full Tuition Scholarship. Annette was the first student to be graduated from the University of Illinois Medical School in three years, and did so by Special Action of the Illinois State Legislature. She graduated first in her medical school class. After an internship in General Surgery at the University of Illinois Hospital, she completed her residency in Ophthalmology at George Washington University Hospital where she served as chief resident.



Annette married David Neil Reda on October 12, 1974 in Washington, D.C. David came to see Annette for an eye exam, and 8 months later they were married. They have one daughter, Rachel (McCarthy). Annette and David loved to travel, and they never went anywhere without Rachel, having visited 47 states and at least 20 countries by the time she finished high school at Norfolk Academy. The family traveled widely oversees, always together, seeking new adventures whenever possible. Annette loved the excitement and adventure of doing something different and seeing something new, and she especially loved pushing David out of his comfort zone on their extensive travels.



Annette practiced medical and surgical Ophthalmology in Washington, D.C. and Dallas, TX before settling in the Hampton Roads area in 1980. Annette was the first female surgical specialist in Hampton Roads. She founded her own practice in 1985, and she worked tirelessly for her patients, staff, and community until her retirement in 2015. While working in her private practice, Annette found time to sit on numerous independent and hospital committees and several Select Governor's Committees. While her contributions to the Hampton Roads Medical Community are too numerous to name, Annette was especially proud of her service to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters where she served on the Credentials Committee, the Medical Executive Committee, and the Fundraising Committee. Annette served as Chief of the Department of Ophthalmology at CHKD for 4 years. Annette served as a Physician Advisor for Sentara Health Systems, and was chief of the Department of Ophthalmology at Sentara Norfolk General for 4 years. Annette was a member of the Norfolk Academy of Medicine, serving on the Executive Committee and the Finance Committee, including serving 2 years as Chairman. Annette was on the faculty at the Eastern Virginia Medical School, and she participated in recruiting graduates for the EVMS Ophthalmology residency program. She served 4 years as Director of Medical Student Education in Ophthalmology at EVMS. After her retirement Annette continued to serve in the medical community on a volunteer basis including, among others, her work at the Chesapeake Care Clinic and EVMS.



Highly respected in her field, Annette was a Fellow, American Academy of Ophthalmology, a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, the Medical Society of Virginia, the American Medical Association, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, and the American Society of Clinical Pathologists. Annette authored numerous authoritative articles on the subject of Ophthalmology, and held a special interest in genetics as it related to the eye. Annette was a sought after speaker, and passionately supported research to prevent blindness. Annette was named as one of the Best Doctors in America in 1998, and Top Doc in Ophthalmology in Hampton Roads numerous times. U.S. News and World Report consistently gave her an Overall Patient Experience Rating of Excellent, and Super Doctors lists her practice in the top 5% in Virginia. In 1985, Allure Magazine recognized Annette on their Most Beautiful Doctors in America list.



Annette was a prolific knitter and seamstress. She made beautiful sweaters and clothing for loved ones and friends. Annette had a green thumb which was reflected in her picturesque garden. She was also a voracious reader with an avid curiosity about European and Egyptian History. She loved architecture and design and had a keen eye for fashion. Never one to sit still, Annette was a master at multi-tasking. She could often be found in her kitchen studying a medical journal while knitting a sweater for a friend and preparing a meal for the family. Annette was a loving and doting "MoMo" to her six grandchildren, and closely followed their busy lives. She enjoyed sharing her love of learning with her grandchildren, and she encouraged each of them in all their endeavors.



Annette is survived by her loving husband David; her daughter Rachel (Tom); her 6 grandchildren: Samantha, Abigail, David, Virginia, Mary Elizabeth, and John; her brother Stanley; and her sister Emily (Guthrie). She was preceded in death by her parents.



The family will receive friends on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Holloman-Brothers Funeral Home - Great Neck Chapel (1264 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454). A mass celebrating Annette's life will be held on Tuesday May 14 at 11 a.m.at Holy Family Church (1279 North Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454). A Luncheon will follow at the church. A private interment will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (www.CHKD.org) or Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia (www.cceva.org). Published in The Herald-News on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries