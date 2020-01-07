|
|
Annie Mae Thomas
Born: October 27, 1927
Died: December 30,2019
Annie Mae Thomas was born October 27, 1927 inBrookhaven, MS to Frank and Mary Lou (McDaniel) Scott. On December 30,2019, she was called home to be with her Heavenly Father.
She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Thomas, Sr., her parents, two brothers, and two sisters.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Scott of Flint, MI, her children, Zattie Mae Thomas, Martina (Jerry) Page, Nathaniel (Stephanie) Thomas, Jr., and Lorraine (John) Bolton all of Joliet, IL. Her precious memory will be cherished by her seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday January 9, 2020 from 4-6pm at the funeral home and Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00- 11:00 am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 am. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor- Morris Funeral Home, Ltd
112 Richards St.
(815)723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 7, 2020