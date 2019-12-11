|
|
Anthony C. Stonitsch
Born: July 29, 1956
Died: December 2, 2019
Anthony C. Stonitsch, 63, of Oak Lawn, IL, died peacefully surrounded by his sister and brothers on December 2, 2019.
Tony was born in Joliet, IL on July 29, 1956, to the late Judith J. Cherven and the late Herman A. Stonitsch. He spent many happy years of his childhood living with his mother and his three younger siblings on his Cherven grandparents' farm in New Lenox, IL.
He was an honor student at Lincoln-Way High School, and went on to earn a BS in industrial engineering at the University of Illinois, and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He worked at various times at Pullman, Westinghouse Electric (where he coordinated a joint venture with the Chinese government), and eventually founded Antietam Advisors, an M&A consulting boutique. Tony was a life-long learner, taking classes on data mining and other analytical techniques that fascinated him. He was an adjunct business teacher at local colleges and a sponsor/mentor to disadvantaged youth with LINK Unlimited Scholars. He loved Civil War history, cats (especially his loyal Sela), anything to do with trains or railroads, meatloaf for Sunday dinner, and especially his family.
Tony is survived by his brother Al (Helen Witt) Stonitsch and their children Tom, Mark and Meredith; his sister Lonnie (Eric Dynowski) Stonitsch and their son Eno; and his brother Herm Stonitsch and his daughter Bella; and numerous other relatives.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Tony's life on Sunday, December 15th from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Beverly Country Club, 8700 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL with a remembrance service at 3 p.m. Interment will be private at a later time.
In lieu of flowers donations in Tony's memory to LINK Unlimited Scholars, 2221 S. State St., Chicago, IL 60616 would be appreciated. Service arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons, 9000 W. 151st St., Orland Park, IL www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 11, 2019