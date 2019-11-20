|
|
Anthony C. Taranto
Anthony C. "Tony" Taranto, age 45, of Channahon, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
He was born September 7, 1974 in Joliet, was a graduate of Lockport Township High School, Class of 1992, and continued his education at the University of St. Francis where he graduated with the Class of 1996. He began working for JLM Plastics Corporation in Joliet at age 15, and remained with the company for 30 years, serving as Senior Sales Manager at the time of his passing.
Tony was a loving and caring husband to his beloved Tracy for 21 years, in addition to the ten years they spent together prior to marriage. He was also a remarkable father who was devoted to his two precious daughters and was actively involved in their gymnastics and many other activities. His wife and daughters were his life, always putting them first and making sure they had a beautiful life together.
Tony loved spending time in the sun and life on the water. His favorite activities included fishing, boating, spending time in Florida on the beach, and enjoying Florida sunsets. He also loved going to the casinos and playing the slot machines, and was an avid sports fan especially following his favorite team, the North Carolina Tar Heels. He will be remembered for his wonderful personality, his spirit and energy, and his karaoke rendition of "Piano Man" in addition to many other endearing qualities.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy (nee Mihelich) Taranto of Channahon; two daughters, Ava Bianca and Giada Kathleen, both at home; three brothers, Steven Taranto, Christopher (Benjamin) Taranto, and Michael Relyea; his step-father, Thomas Relyea; his father, Vincent Taranto; his grandma, Bianca Mitchell; his wife's father, Leroy Mihelich; his wife's siblings, Karen (Ken) Henrickson, Sally (Rick) Sterioti, and Michael Mihelich; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Yolanda (nee Mitchell) Relyea; and his mother-in-law, Kathleen Mihelich.
A Memorial Gathering for Anthony C. "Tony" Taranto will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name to an education fund for the benefit of his daughters would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019