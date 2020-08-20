Anthony E. Kallenbach, Sr.
"Tony" age 68, passed away, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center.
Survived by his wife Joy (Castaldo) Kallenbach; one daughter Kelly (Ray) Struck; one son Tony (Kelly) Kallenbach Jr.; grandchildren Kyle, Cole, Tyler, Alli and Jack; Siblings Carole (David deceased) Colin, Sharon (Jerry deceased) Ledbetter, Kathleen (Daniel deceased) Johnson, Maryanne Sullivan, Nicholas (Lea) Kallenbach, André Roberts. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents Earl and Mary Kallenbach.
Born in Chicago, living in Shorewood. Retired from Certified Grocers. Winner of the National Truck Driving Championship.
Funeral Services will be private. As per Tony's wishes cremation rites were accorded. Memorial to the American Cancer Society
would be appreciated.