Anthony F. Palmerin Obituary
Anthony F. Palmerin

Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, Monday. August 12, 2019. Age 79.

Survived by his loving wife Elvia Palmerin, five daughters Trinidad Sandoval, Elvia (Mario) Tello, Margarita (Abel) Casta eda, Rosie (Maria) Palmerin and Marisol Palmerin; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and one sister Margarita Llamas. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death his parents Jesus and Trinidad Palmerin.

Tony loved spending time with his family especially his children. He loved crafting with wood, he had a green thumb and was happiest enjoying his plants, garden and his cherry trees. He loved animals and his trips to the pet store, and had a fondness for old music. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Rd., Thursday, August 15th at 1:00 P.M. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00 A.M until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 13, 2019
