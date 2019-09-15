The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Judson Church
2800 Black Road
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Judson Church
2800 Black Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Gutierrez


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Gutierrez Obituary
Anthony Gutierrez

Anthony Gutierrez passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Monday, September 10, 2019. Age 91.

Survived by his loving wife of 68 years Dorathy Gutierrez (nee Diebel), their children Lisa (Creig) Zook, James (Marybeth) Gutierrez and Ed (Robin) Gutierrez, eight grandchildren Stephanie (Paul) Ellis, Adam (Carrie) Zook, Andrea (Jacob) Soliman, Andrew (Jill-fiance) Gutierrez, Stephen Martin, Rachel, Antonio and Amelia Gutierrez; 8 great-grandchildren, and his siblings Robert (Barbara Jean) Gutierrez, Jesse (Donna) Gutierrez, Dr. Daniel (Barbara) Gutierrez, Carmela Camarena, Rachel Prado and sister-in-law Carmen Gutierrez.

Preceded in death by his parents Nativadad and Felipa Gutierrez, and siblings Joseph (Genevieve) Gutierrez, Hope Angeles and David Gutierrez.

Anthony enjoyed 40 years as a teacher, coach and administrator in Joliet. Charter Member of Judson Church for 64 years. Joliet Police and Fire Commission. 27 mission trips with Eyecare. JJC Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award. Joliet Sports Hall of Fame. Anthony proudly built over 49 homes in the Joliet area. He loved traveling and being near water.

Anthony was a kind, gentle and caring man, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held at Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory 2320 Black Road, on Monday from 3:00 - 7:00 PM. Lying in State will be at Judson Church, 2800 Black Road, Tuesday, September 17th at 9:00 A.M. until time of services at 10:00A.M. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorial to Judson Church will be appreciated. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Download Now