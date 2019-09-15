|
Anthony Gutierrez
Anthony Gutierrez passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Monday, September 10, 2019. Age 91.
Survived by his loving wife of 68 years Dorathy Gutierrez (nee Diebel), their children Lisa (Creig) Zook, James (Marybeth) Gutierrez and Ed (Robin) Gutierrez, eight grandchildren Stephanie (Paul) Ellis, Adam (Carrie) Zook, Andrea (Jacob) Soliman, Andrew (Jill-fiance) Gutierrez, Stephen Martin, Rachel, Antonio and Amelia Gutierrez; 8 great-grandchildren, and his siblings Robert (Barbara Jean) Gutierrez, Jesse (Donna) Gutierrez, Dr. Daniel (Barbara) Gutierrez, Carmela Camarena, Rachel Prado and sister-in-law Carmen Gutierrez.
Preceded in death by his parents Nativadad and Felipa Gutierrez, and siblings Joseph (Genevieve) Gutierrez, Hope Angeles and David Gutierrez.
Anthony enjoyed 40 years as a teacher, coach and administrator in Joliet. Charter Member of Judson Church for 64 years. Joliet Police and Fire Commission. 27 mission trips with Eyecare. JJC Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award. Joliet Sports Hall of Fame. Anthony proudly built over 49 homes in the Joliet area. He loved traveling and being near water.
Anthony was a kind, gentle and caring man, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held at Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory 2320 Black Road, on Monday from 3:00 - 7:00 PM. Lying in State will be at Judson Church, 2800 Black Road, Tuesday, September 17th at 9:00 A.M. until time of services at 10:00A.M. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorial to Judson Church will be appreciated. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019