Anthony J. Aroch
Age 81, of Elwood, IL passed away Saturday morning June 13, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center. He was born in Joliet August 30, 1938 to the late Mary (nee Gorsich) and John Aroch. Tony was raised in Crest Hill and was a graduate of Lockport Township High School. He was a USMC reservist.
Beloved husband of 58 years to Sandy (nee Olson) Aroch; loving father of Toni (Philip) Hill and Mark Aroch; proud grandfather of John, Eric and Melissa (Paul); great grandfather of Delilah and Leonard. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia (late Harold Edward) Kraske.
Preceded in death by his parents and an uncle, Tony (Betty) Gorsich.
Tony was the proprietor of Ruby Street Tire and A & B Tire where he always made sure his customers were treated fairly and received great customer service. He was a car enthusiast, especially vintage Fords and also enjoyed keeping his yard well manicured.
All friends and relatives are invited to a drive-thru, no contact viewing for Anthony Aroch to be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 9:00-11:30 a .m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. For additional instructions, please click here (http://youtu.be/e3cZ8FFZUms). Upon arrival, see the funeral assistant for further direction.
Interment is at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name can be made to the Morning Star Mission or the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Joliet. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.