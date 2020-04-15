|
Anthony J. Blum
Born: October 31, 1942; in Joliet, IL.
Died: April 11, 2020; in Morris, IL
Anthony J. Blum, age 77, a 30 years resident of Minooka, IL, formerly of Plainfield, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Regency Care of Morris, IL. He was born October 31, 1942 in Joliet, IL.
Beloved husband of Kathleen M. Blum (nee Sullivan), whom he married August 18, 1973, loving father of James Blum, Jason (Shelly) Blum and Julie (Peter) Gengler, adored grandfather of Joseph and Tiffany Gengler, devoted son of the late Albert and Marie (nee Lauth) Blum, dear brother of Raymond (Joanne) Blum, the late Walter (Kay) Blum, the late Leo Blum, the late Leonard Blum and the late Robert Blum, brother-in-law of Joan (Donald) Vrba, Barbara (Michael) Sasso and Daniel (Elizabeth) Sullivan, adored uncle of Patricia (the late Keith Pace) Blum, David Blum and Jeanette (Greg) Smeets; Ellen (Glen) Calvert, Mike Blum, Darlene (Jim) Wiltfong, Connie (Tim) Wiltfong, Cathy Lynn Blum and Oliver (Wendy) Blum; Riley and Conor Sullivan; Michael (Jennifer) Vrba and Laura Vrba; Valerie (Eddie) Fitzgerald, cousin, great-uncle and friend to many.
Anthony grew up on his family's farm on Boughton Road in Plainfield (now Bolingbrook, IL). He attended a one room schoolhouse for seven years, was a member of the first graduating class of Valley View Elementary School and was a 1960 graduate of Lockport High School, Lockport, IL.
Anthony was a lifelong farmer in the Plainfield and Minooka areas and member of the Will County Farm Bureau. He was a former member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Naperville and St. Dominic Catholic Church, Bolingbrook, IL and was a current, longtime member of St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Plainfield and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Good Shepherd Council #5573. He loved to fish and play cards, especially Texas hold 'em and was an avid gardener - usually growing a crop so abundant he was able to give away most of his produce to family, friends and neighbors. Anthony also enjoyed cooking and baking and was well known for his delicious cookies.
Due to the current health crisis, services are private.
A private family visitation and prayers will be held with interment following at St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery, Plainfield, IL
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anthony may be made to: Regency Care of Morris, 1095 Twilight Dr., Morris, IL 60450 (815) 942-5108, https://regencycaremorris.com/ or Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017, (800) 541-5454, http://myasthenia.org
Arrangements by-Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL.
For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020