The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Anthony J. Stytz

Anthony J. Stytz Obituary
Anthony J. Stytz

Born: May 19, 1929; in Lockport, IL

Died: December 19, 2019; in Joliet, IL

"Tony", Age 90 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Joliet.

Born May 19, 1929 in Lockport, Anthony was a son of Thomas and Mary (Sowa) Stytz. He was raised and educated in Lockport and attended St. Dennis Catholic School and served as an altar boy. Tony then transitioned to Lockport Central High School and graduated with the class of 1947. Following High School, Tony enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country during the conflict in Korea.

After his time in the service, Tony returned to the Joliet area where he owned and operated his own butcher shop for a number of years until taking a job with Ceco Steel which is where he would remain loyal for thirty years until retirement. Even though Tony found himself in retirement, he decided to go into real estate and obtained his realtor license. He was a jack-of-all-trades with the experience to repair or replace whatever needed to be done around a home which proved to be a positive asset for his realtor business.

Tony was a devout catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Raymonds Cathedral in Joliet. In his free time Tony enjoyed writing poetry which garnered a write-up about him and his poetry in the newspaper. He also enjoyed rooting for the Chicago White Sox and relaxing in his favorite chair with Wheel-of-Fortune on the T.V. Most of all, Tony loved time spent with his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Tony is survived by his three children: Martin (the late Gayle) Stytz, Jeffrey (Renee) Stytz and Suzette (Robert) Brown; grandchildren: Brian (Jenn) Stytz and Spencer Brown, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary, and ten siblings: Helen (Nick) Sedar, Frank Stytz, Ann (Walter) Zepelak, Caroline (Andy) Payton, Theresa (Leo) Moraski, Louie (Marie) Stytz, John (Jenny) Stytz, Margie (Robert) Thoren, Elenore (Carl) Rego and Julie (Robert) Solley.

Per Tony's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

A private graveside service will be held in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where Tony will receive full military honors at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Tony's memory to which Tony donated to throughout his life, or the .

Obituary and tribute wall for Tony Stytz at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 29, 2019
