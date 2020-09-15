1/1
Anthony John Muhich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony John Muhich

Born: January 18, 1941; in Joliet, IL

Died: September 11, 2020; in Plainfield, IL

"Tony" "Big T", age 79 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Lakewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Plainfield.

Born January 18, 1941 in Joliet, Anthony John was a son of Anthony F. and Helen (Zlogar) Muhich. He was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Catholic High School with the class of 1959. Tony had a work ethic that could go unmatched. He was the proud owner and operator of Artistic Signs in Joliet for over 50 years and later opened The Bow Hut Archery Range which was more of a passion project then a job. Bow hunting was his passion and he traveled the world for trophy game. Tony's main love was his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Tony is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia; his daughters: Danelle (Anthony) Boose and Joelle (Angelo) Alex; grandchildren: McKenna, Kerrigan, Avery, Asher, Zander, Vance and Lola; brother: Kenneth (Cindy) Muhich and two nieces: Khristi and Lori.

He is preceded by his parents: Anthony and Helen.

Family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.

Per Tony's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following services and a private interment will be held. Tony will be laid to rest in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Romeoville.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 50 guests will be allowed in at a time. Guests are encouraged to visit, but be brief in there stay to allow for more attendees. For the funeral service, those that wish to attend, but are not immediate family are encouraged to watch via the livestream broadcast from the safety of their home.

Obituary and tribute wall for Tony Muhich at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
Fondly remember Tony from the old neighborhood (anywhere in the vicinity of the Northwest Club) when we were just kids. Back then we knew him as "Jackie". His smile was infectious, and he was a really great guy. My condolences to his family.
Sherry (Makovic) Cummings
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved