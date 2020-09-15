Anthony John Muhich
Born: January 18, 1941; in Joliet, IL
Died: September 11, 2020; in Plainfield, IL
"Tony" "Big T", age 79 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Lakewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Plainfield.
Born January 18, 1941 in Joliet, Anthony John was a son of Anthony F. and Helen (Zlogar) Muhich. He was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Catholic High School with the class of 1959. Tony had a work ethic that could go unmatched. He was the proud owner and operator of Artistic Signs in Joliet for over 50 years and later opened The Bow Hut Archery Range which was more of a passion project then a job. Bow hunting was his passion and he traveled the world for trophy game. Tony's main love was his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Tony is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia; his daughters: Danelle (Anthony) Boose and Joelle (Angelo) Alex; grandchildren: McKenna, Kerrigan, Avery, Asher, Zander, Vance and Lola; brother: Kenneth (Cindy) Muhich and two nieces: Khristi and Lori.
He is preceded by his parents: Anthony and Helen.
Family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.
Per Tony's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following services and a private interment will be held. Tony will be laid to rest in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Romeoville.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 50 guests will be allowed in at a time. Guests are encouraged to visit, but be brief in there stay to allow for more attendees. For the funeral service, those that wish to attend, but are not immediate family are encouraged to watch via the livestream broadcast from the safety of their home.
Obituary and tribute wall for Tony Muhich at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: