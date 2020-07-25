1/
Anthony Laurie
Anthony Laurie

Anthony "Tony" Laurie, age 68, late of Frankfort, IL. Beloved son of the late Tony and Marjorie Laurie, and brother of the late Mark Laurie. Caring nephew of Dan (the late Joyce) Hecht, Doris Brams, and Janet Bauch. Loved by numerous, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tony was a proud member of the Frankfort Lions Club since 1976, member of Lincolnway Special Recreation Association, and client of Trinity Services. In lieu flowers, contributions to Frankfort Lions. LSRA or to Trinity Services New Lenox.

Visitation will be held Saturday July 25, 2020, 2:00 PM until time of Funeral Service 4:00 PMat the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 19604 Wolf Road, Mokena, IL. 60448.

Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and public health mandates, the gathering size will be limited to less than fifty (50) attendees in the funeral facilities at any given time.

Face coverings will be required for entry into the Funeral Home. For additional information, 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 25, 2020.
