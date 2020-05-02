Anthony Mary Stevens
1955 - 2020
Sister Anthony Mary Stevens, P.C.C.

Sister Anthony Mary (Theresa) Stevens, P.C.C. born January 2, 1955 in Detroit, MI to the late Frank and Rosa Lee (Norton) Stevens departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Aperion Care Nursing Home, Marseilles, Illinois.

Sister had eight siblings, Robert (deceased), Mark, James, Louise, Francis, George, Catherine and Joseph. Sister attended High School in Philadelphia, PA and two years at Tyler School of Art before entering the Poor Clare Colettines in Rockford, Illinois on September 29, 1985, the Feast of the Archangels.

Sister was one of the eight Sisters who came to the new foundation in the Joliet Diocese on October 13, 1995. On August 11, 2013, Sister celebrated her Silver Jubilee.

Visitation will be Sunday May 3rd in the afternoon and before Holy Mass. The Christian Burial Mass will be celebrated by Most Reverend Bishop Richard E. Pates on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Annunciation Monastery, 6200 E. Minooka Road, Minooka, IL 60447, phone number (815) 467-0032.

Burial will be in the Monastery Cemetery.

Arrangements by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, Joliet, IL. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit Sister's Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
3
Visitation
MAY
4
Mass of Christian Burial
Annunciation Monastery
