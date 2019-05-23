The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Anthony "Tony" Reyes, age 50, passed peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, at his home in Plainfield, IL. Tony was born November 17, 1968 in Chicago, IL, to mother, Sharon (husband Neal) Politt and was preceded in death by father, Julian Reyes. He was a graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor High School, Class of 1986. Following high school, he met his soulmate, Karen (nee Swanson) Reyes, and they married on September 8, 1990. Together, they raised four beautiful children. Tony spent 30+ years working as a union painter with Local #265. He enjoyed coaching his children, softball, golf, cheering on his favorite Chicago teams and being on the water.

Tony is survived by his wife, Karen Reyes; children, Melissa (husband Brett) VanAsdlen, Carrie Reyes, Brandon Reyes, and Katie Reyes; mother and father; Sharon and Neal Politt; brother, Mark (wife Marie) Reyes; sister, Heidi Politt; and loved by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Tony was expecting his first grandchild this August.

There are very few people with the drive, love, and personality like Tony. He has given us an amazing life that will live on through us and Baby Raelynn. Rest peacefully in paradise, Papi.

Visitation for Anthony W. Reyes will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Services at 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the or to the family on their GoFundMe page would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from May 23 to May 24, 2019
