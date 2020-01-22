|
ANTONIAO L. BOUIE, SR.
Antonio La'Vance Bouie, Sr. began was born February 12, 1971 to the late Thomas and Juliette Bouie of Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Antoniao enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1990; where he proudly served for four years. Shortly after his returning home, he was employed by D Construction.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents; Thomas and Juliette Bouie, his devoted wife, Shantel La'trice Bouie and his first born daughter's mother, Regina Jernigan.
Antoniao departed this life on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the University of Illinois Hospital at Chicago with his loving family by his side.
He leaves to mourn, his daughters, Antaneah Bouie, and Ariel Bouie; sons, Antoniao Bouie, Jr. and Armondo Bouie; granddaughter, Princess Oduro; sisters, Doris (Leonard) Murrell, Evon Harrington, Brendia Coffee, Darlene (David) Hill, Tommie Jean (Ronald) Bouie, Cassandra (Carl) Ervins; brothers, Curtis (Susan) Chambers, Lucius (Sharon) Chambers, Moses Warfield, Dwayne Bouie and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the funeral home and 6:00-7:00 PM at Mt. Ebal M.B. Church, 221 Cameron Ave., Lockport, IL. Service at 7:00PM, Pastor Cornell Ervins, officiating. Interment Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:00 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 22, 2020