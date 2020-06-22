Antoinette Shabine Collins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette Shabine Collins

Born: April 27, 1943

Died: June 11, 2020

Antoinette Shabine Collins, affectionately known as "Toni" or "Binka" to family and friends; passed away June 11, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center. She was born April 27, 1943 in Joliet, IL.

Toni accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized; her faith was her strength; her love of family her life dedication. She was a loving and caring person who lived her life to the fullest; she cherished her family and her family cherished her.

Toni was educated in the Joliet Public School System; she graduated from Joliet Township High School Central Campus. She also graduated from Joliet Junior College, Wayne State University, and Eastern Michigan University.

Toni began her career as an Educator in the Detroit Public School System. She joined the Department of Defense Dependent School System (DOD) and relocated to Germany in 1975. Toni was employed for 29 years as an Educator/Guidance Counselor in the Department of Defense Dependents School System (DOD). During her employment she worked the following schools Rhein Main ES, Mannheim ES, Darmstadt MS, and Babenhausen ES; and retired in 2007. During her tenure she received many awards, recognitions, and acknowledgements for her dedication and commitment to the Department of Defense Education Activity.

Preceded in death by her mother, Kay (Minor) Bailey; father, Joseph Bailey; brothers, Mylon Bailey, Brent Bailey, Charles Bailey, and Vaughn Bailey; maternal grandparents Keith and Alice (Anthony) Minor; paternal grandparents Charles and Alice (Hilliard) Bailey; maternal aunts Virgilee (Clyde) Williams, Ernestine (Samuel) Aldridge; by paternal aunts Margaret (Willie) Aldridge, Betty (James) Smith; maternal uncles, Lenwood Minor and Jessie Minor; paternal uncles Charles (Ruth) Bailey, Reginald (Sarah) Bailey; nieces, Stacey Carter, Kendra (Gerald) Wood, Mikayla Bailey; and nephew, Loren Charles Clayton III.

Celebrating her home going and cherishing her memory, her sister, Azalea (John) McEwen of Joliet; brothers, Christopher Bailey of Chicago, and Beydon (Cynthia) Bailey of Joliet, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00 -11:00AM at the funeral home. Service at 11:00 AM. Pastor Dr. Alan Young officiating. Interment immediately following services at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved