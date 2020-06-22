Antoinette Shabine Collins



Born: April 27, 1943



Died: June 11, 2020



Antoinette Shabine Collins, affectionately known as "Toni" or "Binka" to family and friends; passed away June 11, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center. She was born April 27, 1943 in Joliet, IL.



Toni accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized; her faith was her strength; her love of family her life dedication. She was a loving and caring person who lived her life to the fullest; she cherished her family and her family cherished her.



Toni was educated in the Joliet Public School System; she graduated from Joliet Township High School Central Campus. She also graduated from Joliet Junior College, Wayne State University, and Eastern Michigan University.



Toni began her career as an Educator in the Detroit Public School System. She joined the Department of Defense Dependent School System (DOD) and relocated to Germany in 1975. Toni was employed for 29 years as an Educator/Guidance Counselor in the Department of Defense Dependents School System (DOD). During her employment she worked the following schools Rhein Main ES, Mannheim ES, Darmstadt MS, and Babenhausen ES; and retired in 2007. During her tenure she received many awards, recognitions, and acknowledgements for her dedication and commitment to the Department of Defense Education Activity.



Preceded in death by her mother, Kay (Minor) Bailey; father, Joseph Bailey; brothers, Mylon Bailey, Brent Bailey, Charles Bailey, and Vaughn Bailey; maternal grandparents Keith and Alice (Anthony) Minor; paternal grandparents Charles and Alice (Hilliard) Bailey; maternal aunts Virgilee (Clyde) Williams, Ernestine (Samuel) Aldridge; by paternal aunts Margaret (Willie) Aldridge, Betty (James) Smith; maternal uncles, Lenwood Minor and Jessie Minor; paternal uncles Charles (Ruth) Bailey, Reginald (Sarah) Bailey; nieces, Stacey Carter, Kendra (Gerald) Wood, Mikayla Bailey; and nephew, Loren Charles Clayton III.



Celebrating her home going and cherishing her memory, her sister, Azalea (John) McEwen of Joliet; brothers, Christopher Bailey of Chicago, and Beydon (Cynthia) Bailey of Joliet, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00 -11:00AM at the funeral home. Service at 11:00 AM. Pastor Dr. Alan Young officiating. Interment immediately following services at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





