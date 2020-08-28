1/1
Anton Balaja
Anton Balaja

Anton "Tony" Balaja, age 62, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 26, 2020.

Tony is survived by his loving wife Diane Balaja, children Sarah (Chuck) Collins, and Kelsey Balaja; grandchildren Sophie and Emma Collins, and Kaison Balaja; his mother, Lucille Balaja; and his sister Christine (Bob) Slager.

He is preceded in death by his father Anton Balaja Sr.; his brother James Balaja; and his grandparents.

Tony will always be remembered for his amazing sense of humor. He was always seen with a great smile upon his face, even when he became ill he would still be smiling and never let that get him down. He loved his family fiercely and adored his grandchildren. He will also be remembered as being a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan.

As no services are planned at this time, the family invites anyone who knew Tony to visit the Tribute Wall page and leave a message, memory or a photo. This can be accomplished by going to Tony's obituary at tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
