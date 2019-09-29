|
Anton F. Cerny
Born: October 24, 1937; in South Wilmington, IL
Died: September 26, 2019; in Morris, IL
Anton F. "Tony" Cerny
Age 81 of Coal City and formerly of Cocoa, FL, passed away September 26, 2019 at Morris Hospital.
Born October 24, 1937 in South Wilmington, Anton Francis was the son of Joseph A. and Ida Mae (Magnani) Cerny. Tony was a 1955 graduate of Coal City HS, and held employment with Boggio's Clover Farm Store before entering into service with the United States Navy (1956-1960). During his tenure in the service, Tony attended Aviation Prep School, as well as Electronics "A" School prior to his honorable discharge as an (E5) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class. On June 23, 1957, Tony married Sandra Sue Blackburn in the Methodist Church in Wilmington and together they made their home and raised their family in Carbon Hill. He began his career with Caterpillar in Joliet, where he went through their welding program, continued his education at Joliet Junior College and retired as staff management. Following retirement, Tony and Sandra moved to Cocoa, Florida where they enjoyed being a part of the Canaveral Grove Community and he served on the Canaveral Home Owners Association.
Throughout the years, Tony was involved with the Boy Scouts of America, where he was an adult leader, belonged to the Loyal Order of the Moose - Morris Lodge #967 and Merritt Island Lodge #2073, was a Life Member of the V.F.W. Lawrenceville Post 2244, and belonged to the Coal City Area Club, as well as the Area #1 Outdoor Club, where he sat on the board of directors. In addition, Tony served on the Carbon Hill Zoning Board.
In his freetime, Tony enjoyed fishing, woodworking and carving. He will be remembered as a proud Navy Veteran who had a tremendous sense of humor and the gift of conversation.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Sandra; children: Cindia (Kim) Brackett of Coal City, Tamela (Kevin) Christian of Morris, and Michael Anton (Lynn) Cerny and Lori (Eddie) Lancaster, both of Carbon Hill; grandchildren: Raymond (Lisa) Brackett and Brandy (Dan) Krug, both of Coal City, Burgundy (John) Johnson of Braceville, Christopher (Julie) Christian of Plattville, Daniel Christian (fiance Kendra Fessler) of Marseilles, Mindy (Edward) Londeau of Port Richey, Florida, Michael Anton II (Jennifer) Cerny of Coal City, Lora Mae Cerny (Roy Marsh) of Mazon, Tiffany Lancaster of Atlanta, Georgia and Whitney Lancaster of Carbon Hill; great grandchildren: Cody and Jacob Krug, Camron, Peyton and Dylan Carpenter, Rhylan Brackett, John Johnson II, MacKenzie, Mason and Bryce Christian, Maggie and Gianna Londeau, Lilyana Cerny, Layla and Roy Jr. Marsh and Amelia Lancaster; one sister, Marcia Togliatto of Diamond and two nieces.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, and two great grandchildren: Reese and Raygan Brackett.
Per Tony's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be a private family memorial. He will be inurned in Lawrenceville, Illinois at a later date.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Tony's memory to a cancer research or veteran's organization of the donor's choosing.
Family and friends may sign the guest book, upload photographs or share Tony's memorial page online through social media by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com/notices/AntonTony-Cerny
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 29, 2019