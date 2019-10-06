The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
18 Woodlawn Avenue,
Joliet, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
18 Woodlawn Avenue,
Joliet, IL
Anton Kosicek Jr.


1933 - 2019
Anton Kosicek Jr. Obituary
Anton F. Kosicek, Jr.

Anton F. "Tony" Kosicek, Jr., age 86, of Joliet, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home, surrounded by the love of his family. Tony was born on January 21, 1933, the youngest of four children, to the late Anthony F., Sr. (1983) and Josephine (nee Hockevar) Kosicek (1986).

A graduate of Joliet Catholic High School, Class of 1952, he attended Lewis University before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, serving four years in the Korean War as an aviation mechanic. He was employed by Northern Illinois Gas for 37 years before retiring in 1993. Tony loved being with his family, the outdoors, fishing, boating, golfing, home and car repair projects. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan, sharing the excitement of their 2016 World Series win. Tony and his wife, Doris, enjoyed spending winters in Florida for over 25 years. They also volunteered for Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, FL for many years.

Tony is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Doris J. (nee Pazely) Kosicek; three sons, Terence (Tina, nee Tibble) Kosicek of Channahon, David (Maryann, nee Barrett) Kosicek of Plainfield, Michael (Carmen, nee Wallace) Kosicek of Nashotah, WI; one daughter, Luann Hageman of Antioch, IL; eight wonderful grandchildren he so dearly loved and was so very proud of, Rachael (Paul) Adamian, Thomas, and Colton (Allison) Kosicek, Ryan, Steven, and Andrew Kosicek, and Mikayla and Blake Kosicek; one great-grandson, Declan Adamian and one sister, Jule (late Robert) Jackson of WI. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive in addition to a host of close and wonderful friends and neighbors.

He was preceded by his parents and two sisters, Beatrice (late Chuck) Host of Sandwich, IL and Louise (late Edward) Strle of Lockport.

The family would like to sincerely thank his special caregivers, Selina, Terry and Sue, as well as the staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice, for their wonderful and compassionate care.

Visitation for Tony Kosicek will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Avenue, Joliet, from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Air Force and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
