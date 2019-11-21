|
|
Antonietta Disera
Antonietta Disera (nee Delrose), Age 92, of Joliet, IL passed away peacefully at home Tuesday November 19, 2019. She was born November 3, 1927 in Caramanico, Italy.
Beloved wife of 64 years to Samuel Disera; loving mother of Patrick Disera and Samuel Disera, Jr; devoted grandmother of Ryan (Cynthia) Disera; proud great-grandmother of Makenzie Disera. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary (Emidio) Colonna and brother, Joseph Delrose.
Antonietta was a skilled seamstress who worked at the former Hart, Schaffner and Marx clothier in Joliet for 25 years. She was a longtime member of the Church of St. Anthony. Her hobbies included gardening and cooking from memory. No recipe cards necessary, everything from scratch, especially her pastas and sauces. She also enjoyed making wine and watching wrestling with her grandson.
Visitation for Mrs. Disera will be held at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, on Friday November 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorials in her name can be made to the Church of St. Anthony. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 21, 2019