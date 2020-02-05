The Herald-News Obituaries
Goodale Memorial Chapel
912 Hamilton St
Lockport, IL 60441
815-838-1533
Antonio R. Rodriguez

Antonio R. Rodriguez Obituary
Antonio R. Rodriguez

Age 92, lifetime Lockport resident, passed away Friday, February 1, 2020 at Symphony of Joliet nursing facility. Antonio was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked as a welder at Texaco for 32 years.

Antonio is survived by his loving children Rick (Anne) Rodriguez of North Carolina and Tonyia (George) Murdaugh of Joliet; five grandchildren, Gregory, Kevin, Michael, Alex and Eric; and dearest friend Kathy Guzik.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Josephine; beloved wife Marian; sister Lupe Hargis and niece Rita (George) Pena.

Visitation Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4 until 8pm at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL 60441. Funeral service Friday, February 7, at 10am at St. Dennis Church, 1214 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL. Interment to follow at Lockport City Cemetery in Lockport. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. (www.JolietHospice.org) 815-838-1533 (www.anderson-goodale.com)
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
