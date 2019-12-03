|
|
April Dawn Arambasich(nee Bushee)
April Dawn Arambasich, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019, at her home in Wilmington.
April was born on April 28th, 1959, the daughter of Roger and Maxine (nee Smith) Bushee.
She grew up in Palos Heights, IL and was a graduate of Carl Sandburg High School. April attended Illinois State University and Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.
She received her Ph.D. from the Chicago School of Naprapathy. After practicing naprapathy, April was a massage therapist for 15 years and a Will County corrections deputy sheriff for 12 years.
April loved boating, reading, helping others, and spending time with her family. Although she had no biological children, she loved her stepchildren as her own and often referred to herself as the "Bonus Mom."
April is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Thomas Arambasich; her mother, Maxine Bushee; stepchildren, Dawn McGovern, Melissa (Gustav) Chyba, Deborah (Shane) Marcoux, Tracy (Jon) Borja, and Matthew Arambasich; grandchildren, Taylor and Collin McGovern, Manuel and Miguel Zermeno, Ezekiel Marcoux, Avelina and Amelia Borja, and Cassidy Chyba; sisters, Debra Rosenbaum and Penny Miller; nieces, Claire and Leah Rosenbaum; and her nephew Derek Wolfe.
She is preceded in death by her father.
A Celebration of Life for April Dawn Arambasich will be held on December 3rd at 4:00 p.m. at Gippers Bar and Grill, 8455 E Pine Bluff Rd, Coal City, IL 60416.
As it was her request, cremation rites have been accorded.
Instead of flowers, memorials in her name to the Humane Society would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 3, 2019