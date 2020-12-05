1/1
April McKeon Fick
April McKeon Fick

Born: August 16, 1952; in Mattoon, IL

Died: November 27, 2020; in Cincinnati, OH

April Fick (nee McKeon), 68, of Cincinnati, passed away on November 27, 2020 at home, surrounded in love by her family.

April was born in Mattoon, IL to Robert and Norma McKeon on August 16, 1952. April grew up in Joliet, IL where she attended Joliet West High School. After graduation, she took a job as a title agent where she continued to grow in her career in many different aspects of the business. After 49 years in the title industry, April retired in March and had plans of travel and spending more time with family and friends.

In her short 68 years, April raised two children, Kylie (Nick) Boggs and Jeffery (Rebecca) Fick whom she was very proud of and loved tremendously. She loved her entire her family so much, but nothing brought her more happiness and love than her four grandchildren Hunter and Madilyn Boggs, and Avery and Zoey Fick.

April was a kind soul with a contagious smile. She treasured her friendships and never forgot a birthday or anniversary. She looked after everyone and was always there whenever anyone needed her.

April loved animals, especially dogs, and always had a special affinity for golden retrievers. Her current fur baby Daisy misses her so much and we take solace in knowing she is reunited with her beloved Max.

April was preceded in death by her parents Robert McKeon, Norma McKeon, and former husband Richard (Dick) Fick.

In addition to her children and grandchildren, April is survived by her beloved sister Robin (Chris), Estep, nephew Alex Bauer (Chris Pable), niece Megan (Nick) Warren, brother Jim Moody, nephew Scott Moody and niece Kim Moody. Several great nieces and nephews also survive.

Arrangements are being handled by Spring Grove Cremation Society. www.springgrove.org

There will be a private gathering later to celebrate all that April meant to us.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati or the ASPCA


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 5, 2020.
