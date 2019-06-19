Archie Brown Jr.



Born: September 3, 1934; in Paulding, MI



Died: June 16, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Archie Brown Jr. was born on September 3, 1934 in Paulding, Mississippi to Archie Brown Sr. and Mildred Brown. After a brief illness, he went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2019 at Joliet Community Hospice House. Archie was a strong believer in Christ.



He graduated from Oak Park High School in Laurel, MS In 1957. Shortly thereafter he married Lola Williams, observing 62 years of marriage on April 29, 2019. Through their union they were blessed with two lovely children, Valerie and MacAnthony.



Archie served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959. He was a dedicated employee at Caterpillar Tractor Company where he retired after 30 years of service. In his spare time he enjoyed drag racing working on cars, and watching sports.



Archie is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Brown; father, Archie Brown Sr., and sister, Bertha R. Harris.



Archie leaves in the hands of God to cherish: his devoted and loving wife, Lola Brown of Joliet. IL; children, Valerie Corpening and MacAndamy (Karen) Brow. Joliet IL; five grandchildren, Justin (Christine) Cocooning Rhea, Dominique, Mora, Karmeh two great grandchildren, Kailah and Kaylain and special mention to Nathan Corpenin. Chris Zabel. and a host of relatives and Mends.



Visitation on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 11:00-12:00. Funeral at noon at Range Funeral Home at 202 S. Eastern Avenue, Joliet, Illinois



Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421