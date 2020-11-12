Ardis D. Bankroff
Ardis "Ardie" D. Bankroff, age 94, of Elwood, passed away peacefully at her home with family at her side on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Survived by her daughter Lynn Marshall, granddaughters Ryane (Brian) Schuman,Ashley (Andrew) Vail and Kori (Matthew) Walick, great grandchildren Kenzie, Alexis & Teagan Schuman, Wyatt & Riley Walick and Kian Vail, brother-in-law James (late-Georgene) Bankroff, daughter-in-law Dawn Bankroff and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents George and Frances (nee Gibler) Elenwood, her husband Ernest Bankroff (2020), her son Randy Bankroff, brother in infancy George Francis, sister and brother-in-law Beverly and Tom Bertino and sister and brother-in-law Phyllis and George Cracraft. Ardis was born in Elwood, IL and was a graduate of Joliet Central High School and worked as a secretary.
She and her loving husband were married on November 21, 1947 and started their family. Ardis and Ernie were active members of Elwood Presbyterian Community Church all of their lives. Ardis taught nursery school, served as the church secretary for over 20 years, participated in the Couple's Club and church dinners. Ardis had many hobbies including 4-H, bowling on a league, sewing, gardening and reading. Ardis and Ernie also enjoyed traveling to all 50 states taking cruises, canoeing the bounty waters and camping. While Ardis had many pastimes,spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren is what brought her the most joy, she never missed a birthday or activity. Ardis was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Per Ardis's wishes, all services will be private. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ardis's name to Elwood Community Church, 101 S. Chicago St., Elwood, IL 60421 or to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be appreciated.
