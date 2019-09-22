|
|
Ardis M. Hastert
Born: July 5, 1925; in Kankakee, IL
Died: September 17, 2019; in Naperville, IL
Ardis M. Hastert, age 94, of Naperville, formerly of Lockport and Joliet, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Patrick's Resident Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born July 5, 1925 in Kankakee, the daughter of Frank & Isabelle (Brammer) Shreffler. Ardis married Donald A. Hastert on October 5, 1946 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kankakee.
He preceded her in death on August 23, 1957. Ardis enjoyed reading Harlequin Romance novels. She was known for her potato salad and German chocolate cake. Ardis loved spending time with her family and was very dedicated to them.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Spencer & Ann Hastert of St. Charles and Randall Hastert of Elwood; one daughter and son-in-law, Sherry & Jim Oldani of Joliet; four grandchildren, Michelle Oldani, Mark (Mary) Oldani, Andrew (Zoe) Hastert, and Kate (Paul) Coapman; four great-grandchildren, Hailey Oldani, Landon Oldani, Oliver Coapman, and Eden Hastert; one sister and brother-in-law, Shirley & Richard Thompson of Bradley; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Donald A. Hastert, Ardis is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael Hastert; two brothers, Doyle Shreffler and Dale Shreffler; and one sister, Beverly Riegel.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bonfield. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Residence Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1400 Brookdale Rd. Naperville, IL 60563. Please sign her guestbook at www.clancygernon.com. Info. 815.932.1214
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 22, 2019