Arlene Elizabeth Welsh

Arlene Elizabeth Welsh Obituary
Arlene Elizabeth Welsh

Arlene Elizabeth Welsh

nee Schultz

Age 88 passed away Friday October 25, 2019 at her residence in Plainfield where she resided for many years.

Arlene is survived by her loving sons Gene (Claudia) Welsh and Ronald (Lisa) Welsh; brother Floyd (Karre) Schultz; grandchildren Raymond Welsh, Phillip (Michelle) Welsh and Randy Welsh; great granddaughters Paris Welsh and Lilly Welsh also numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband James E. Welsh; parents Alvin and Frances Schultz and a sister Joyce (Richard) Dollmeyer.

Arlene was formerly employed as a Secretary for Ingmire Large Animal Veterinary Clinic and HACU Credit Union of Naperville, she was also a Wide Country 4H Leader for many years.

Visitation Monday from 3 to 8 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Funeral Tuesday October 29, 2019, 10 am at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet.

Donations to the Illinois 4H Foundation in her memory preferred. www.4HFoundation.illinois.edu anderson-goodale.com (815) 577-5250
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
