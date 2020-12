Arlene K. DonahueBorn: October 11, 1936Died: November 27, 2020Arlene K. Donahue (Nee: Frieh)Age 84, late of Indianapolis, IN. Passed away peacefully November 27, 2020, born in Joliet on October 11, 1936 and former resident of Lockport.Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Donahue (2016); her parents, Edward and Margaret (Jungles)Frieh; and a sister, Marilyn (Late Charles Jr.) Murray.Survived by many nieces and nephewsIn lieu of flowers Memorials to a charity of your choice in Arlene's name would be greatly appreciated.Visitation in the O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME CHAPLE 1105 E. 9TH ST. LOCKPORT IL. 60441. Wednesday December 2, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 10:00am.Interment Resurrection Cemetery Romeoville, IL.*DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICESARE REQUIRED.