Arlene K. Donahue
Born: October 11, 1936
Died: November 27, 2020
Arlene K. Donahue (Nee: Frieh)
Age 84, late of Indianapolis, IN. Passed away peacefully November 27, 2020, born in Joliet on October 11, 1936 and former resident of Lockport.
Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Donahue (2016); her parents, Edward and Margaret (Jungles)Frieh; and a sister, Marilyn (Late Charles Jr.) Murray.
Survived by many nieces and nephews
In lieu of flowers Memorials to a charity of your choice
in Arlene's name would be greatly appreciated.
Visitation in the O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME CHAPLE 1105 E. 9TH ST. LOCKPORT IL. 60441. Wednesday December 2, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 10:00am.
Interment Resurrection Cemetery Romeoville, IL.
*DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICES
ARE REQUIRED.