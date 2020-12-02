1/
Arlene K. Donahue
1936 - 2020
Arlene K. Donahue

Born: October 11, 1936

Died: November 27, 2020

Arlene K. Donahue (Nee: Frieh)

Age 84, late of Indianapolis, IN. Passed away peacefully November 27, 2020, born in Joliet on October 11, 1936 and former resident of Lockport.

Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Donahue (2016); her parents, Edward and Margaret (Jungles)Frieh; and a sister, Marilyn (Late Charles Jr.) Murray.

Survived by many nieces and nephews

In lieu of flowers Memorials to a charity of your choice in Arlene's name would be greatly appreciated.

Visitation in the O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME CHAPLE 1105 E. 9TH ST. LOCKPORT IL. 60441. Wednesday December 2, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 10:00am.

Interment Resurrection Cemetery Romeoville, IL.

*DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICES

ARE REQUIRED.



Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
DEC
2
Service
10:00 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
