Arlene K. Donahue
(Nee Friech)
Born: October 11, 1936
Died: November 27, 2020
Age 84, late of Indianapolis, IN. Passed away peacefully November 27, 2020, born in Joliet, October 11, 1936 living in Lockport most of her life.
Preceded in death by her husband Thomas Donahue (2016); her parents Edward and Margaret (Jungles)Friech; a sister, Marilyn (Late Charles Jr) Murray.
Survived by many nieces and nephews
In lieu of flowers Memorials to a charity of your choice
in Arlene's name would be greatly appreciated.
Visitation in the O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME CHAPLE 1105 E. 9TH ST. LOCKPORT IL. 60441 815-838-5010 Wednesday December 1, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 10:00am.
Interment Resurrection Cemetery Romeoville, IL.
*DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICES
ARE REQUIRED.
