Arlene p. fera
Born: June 21, 1939
Died: January 15, 2020
Arlene P. Fera (nee Pugliese) was born on June 21, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois and went to be eternally with her husband on January 15, 2020. Arlene was raised in Chicago and married Greg on January 25, 1958. They moved to Oak Park and raised their three daughters. She retired from the Fine and Performing Arts Department of Oak Park River Forest High School and spent her retirement years in The Villages, Florida with her loving canine companions Molly and Dexter.
She loved to spend time at the pool, playing Samba cards at the Recreation Centers, attend music and theatre events, and visit with her many friends. Arlene lit up when spending time with her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to spoil them when she could. Arlene had a magnanimous personality and made it her mission to connect with everyone who crossed her path. One of her biggest passions, outside of her children and grandchildren, was all things Disney. Arlene was not only a Disney fanatic, but she loved the magic that Disney brought into her life. She was able to visit Disney one last time less than a month before her death to attend the annual Candlelight Processional.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years Gregory, her parents Frank and Concetta (Maffia) Pugliese and one brother (Frank). She was the loving mother of Patricia Fera (Douglas Theobald), Donna (David) Meador, and Annette (Daniel) McDowell. Arlene was the cherished Mema to Melissa Meador, Madeline McDowell, and Vincent McDowell. She had a special bond with her Sister-In-Law Marta (Frank, deceased) Pugliese. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was a former member of St. Paul National Catholic Church in Belleview, Florida and a passionate supporter of the Clean Kids Backpack Program (https://cleankidsbackpack.com/) that supports homeless youth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clean Kids Backpack Program in her name by sending a check payable to St. Paul Church with "Backpack Program - Arlene Fera" in the memo to 5245 S.E. 112th Street, Belleview, FL 34420.
A celebration of Arlene's life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 W. Cermak Road, Forest Park, Illinois from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020