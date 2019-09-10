|
Arlene Therese Stetenfeld
Born: March 10, 1937
Died: September 8, 2019
Arlene Therese Stetenfeld (nee Rogalinski), age 82, a resident of Carillon in Plainfield, IL, formerly of Cicero and LaGrange, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born March 10, 1937 in Chicago, IL.
Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL (corner of Routes 30 & 59).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 10:00 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 505 Kingston Dr, Romeoville, IL 60446 .
Interment: Mount Auburn Cemetery in Stickney, IL.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.overman-jones.com or call (815) 436-9221 for more information.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 10, 2019