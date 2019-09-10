The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
505 Kingston Dr
Romeoville, IL
View Map
Arlene Theresa Stetenfeld


1937 - 2019
Arlene Theresa Stetenfeld Obituary
Arlene Therese Stetenfeld

Born: March 10, 1937

Died: September 8, 2019

Arlene Therese Stetenfeld (nee Rogalinski), age 82, a resident of Carillon in Plainfield, IL, formerly of Cicero and LaGrange, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born March 10, 1937 in Chicago, IL.

Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL (corner of Routes 30 & 59).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 10:00 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 505 Kingston Dr, Romeoville, IL 60446 .

Interment: Mount Auburn Cemetery in Stickney, IL.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.overman-jones.com or call (815) 436-9221 for more information.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 10, 2019
