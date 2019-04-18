Arlie Emmett Fender



Born: June 25, 1933



Died: April 8, 2019



Arlie Emmett Fender, 85, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 in Heartland Christian Village, Neoga, IL.



A family graveside service will be held in Glenwood Cemetery in Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Kevin Ray officiating. The family will meet at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville, IL before driving in procession to the cemetery. Memorials may be given to Heartland Christian Village, Neoga, IL.



Arlie was born at home in Iola, IL, on June 25, 1933, the son of Emmett Rolfe Fender and Opal Marie (Owens) Fender. Arlie graduated as valedictorian of the North Clay High School in 1950. From 1950-54, Arlie attended the University of Illinois, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa, with a B.A. in History. He also completed his M.A. Completing ROTC training at the university, Arlie was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Company M, 405th Infantry Regiment out of Flora, IL. His forty-year teaching career included teaching social studies at North Clay High School and at Lockport Central High School from 1968 to 1990, where he also served as secretary, grievance chair, and president of the Lockport Council. His post-retirement career as a negotiator and union activist spanned two decades. Arlie was a lifelong member of the AFT/IFT Illinois Federation of Teachers, serving as union negotiator and treasurer of Local #604 Crest Hill, IL, the second largest local outside of Chicago. He was recognized as a dedicated union brother who contributed to the growth and direction of Local #604. Arlie was a stalwart defender of teacher rights and responsibilities. A lifelong CUBS fan, Arlie did not miss a game, taking on his yearly frustration with resignation.



He is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Victoria Davis of Shelbyville, IL; son, James Fender (Janet) of Lockport, IL; daughter, Diane Payton (Rob) of Knoxville, TN; step-daughter, Dr. Rachel Davis (Clark Pope) of Cary, NC; brother, Danny Fender (Jean) of Louisville, IL; brother-in-law, H. Glenn Davis III (Lorene) of Shelbyville, IL; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Frost (David) of Charleston, IL; granddaughters, Kristen Cole Sample (Colton) and Allison Rose Pope; two nephews & wives; and five nieces. He was preceded in death by his son, Drew Davis Fender; granddaughter, Laurie Cole; and his parents.



