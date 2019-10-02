The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
18101 W. Oak Ave.
Lockport, IL
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
18101 W. Oak Ave.
Lockport, IL
Interment
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
Arlinda Burkes


1928 - 2019
Arlinda Burkes Obituary
Arlinda Burkes

Born: November 3, 1928

Died: September 26, 2019

Arlinda Burkes was born November 3, 1928 to Rodell Dotson and Emma Dotson-Rucker in Olive Branch, MS. She was a resident of Lockport, IL for more than 60 years. She entered into her eternal rest on September 26, 2019.

"Arlinda"was united in Holy Matrimony to Cleveland Burkes on May, 29, 1950 and from this union, five children were born.

Arlinda accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Richard D. House. She was active in ministry and involved with community improvement.

Arlinda was preceded in death by her parents, Rodell Dotson and Emma Dotson-Rucker; four brothers, Tommy Shipp, Willie, Charlie and Denver Dotson; one sister, Emma Ruth Curry.

Arlinda leaves to mourn her passing; her loving and devoted husband, Cleveland Burkes of Lockport, IL; three sons: Darrell (Brenda) Burkes of Lockport, IL Rodney Burkes of Shorewood, IL and Farrell (Ardella) Burkes of Bolingbrook, IL; two daughters, Arlisa Burkes (Dean Chapman) of Joliet, IL and Tiscia Fitzgerald of San Antonio, TX; brother-in-law, Herbert H. Curry of Joliet, IL; grandchildren, Michael, Shakira, Carla, Brandon, Brittany, Rodney Terrell, Raven, Arkayla, Arianna, Kaliah, Raytrell, Tareya, and Jada; many great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Shiloh Baptist Church, 18101 W. Oak Ave., Lockport, IL. Service at 6:00 PM, Pastor Richard D. House, officiating. Interment Friday, October 4, 2019 9:00 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 2, 2019
