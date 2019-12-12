|
|
Arne Gunnar Sandberg
Born: March 1, 1928; in Joliet, IL
Died: December 1, 2019; in Billings, MT
Arne Gunnar Sandberg died December 1, 2019 at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana. He was 91 years old.
Arne was born in Joliet, Illinois on March 1, 1928, the child of Swedish immigrants John and Astrid Sandberg. As a teenager, Arne worked on the railroad and painted houses with his father. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a pilot in 1945 at 17 years old. After the war, Arne met his future wife, June (Hazelwood), at an ice cream shop. They married in 1949, and their son, Mark, was born in 1950.
Arne graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Illinois. He worked for the federal government for his entire career. He was the head of Munitions Quality Control for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and in charge of demilitarizing mustard gas and sarin at Rocky Mountain Arsenal in Denver.
Arne and June moved to the North Fork near Cody, Wyoming in 1980 after his retirement. He spent the rest of his life volunteering for conservation issues, hunting, fishing, hiking, and making good friends.
Arne and June traveled abroad, visiting Alaska and Hawaii every year for over twenty years. Arne also hunted birds in Argentina, Botswana, and New Zealand with Mark. His was a life well-lived.
Arne is survived by his wife June, son Mark (Kate), two grandsons, Peter (Shannon), and Eric, two great-grandsons, Elias and A.J., and his sister Judy (Chuck) Simonich He was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Gudrun (Sidney) Gill and Inger (Harry) Schaller.
There will be no special gathering. His ashes will be spread over his land on the North Fork.
Donations in Arne's memory can be sent to the Cody Animal Shelter, 5537 Greybull Hwy, Cody, WY 82414.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 12, 2019