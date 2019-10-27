The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
More Obituaries for Arnold Ceranek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold G. Ceranek

Arnold G. Ceranek Obituary
Arnold G. Ceranek

"Clique" age 71 of Joliet, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center with his family and brothers by his side.

Arnold was a long standing member of the Joliet Chapter of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. He was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Lockport Township High School with the class of 1966. Arnold was a member of the Teamsters Union and a part of the Fellowship Bible Church congregation.

Survivors include his wife, Andrea; five children: Wayne, Amylynn, Chris, Mandy and Sarah; eight grandchildren; brother: Mike and nephew, Mike.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Roy Ceranek and Roberta Irey, and sister, Roberta "Cookie" Lyttle.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Outlaws Motorcycle Club in Joliet. A celebration of Arnold's life will continue on Saturday, November 2, 2019 with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 27, 2019
