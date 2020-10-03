1/1
Arrie A. Delrose
Arrie A. Delrose

Born: December 22, 1935; in Joliet, IL

Died: September 15, 2020; in Fort Myers, FL

Arrie A. Delrose died peacefully September 15, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida at the age of 84.

Arrie is survived by his wife and love of his life of 61 years Victoria Delrose as well as one brother, Timothy Delrose. Arrie and Victoria were blessed with four children (Kerry Delrose, Mike (Cheryl) Delrose, Mark Delrose and Julie (David) Shugan. Six grandchildren (Chad Delrose, Alyssa (Stefan) Marinkovic, Paige Delrose, Caelan Delrose, Zach Shugan and Dylan Shugan); 2 sweet great-grandchildren (Blakely Walker; Kosta Marinovic). He is preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Juel Delrose and two brothers (Dennis Delrose, Tom Delrose);

Arrie was born on December 22, 1935 in Joliet, Illinois. He graduated from Joliet Catholic and Xavier University with a degree in business.

A lifelong resident of Joliet, Arrie took over the family business and became a businessman that successfully ran multiple businesses with his three brothers that included Joliet News Agency, Printers Ink Cards and Books, Tri-County Periodicals and DATT Management Company.

Arrie was an accomplished and avid golfer and enjoyed travelling in and out of the country. He was active and dedicated with many community programs including The Rotary, The Boys Club and Mid America Periodical Distributers Association (MAPDA).

Arrie and his family enjoyed friends and family time most of all, especially get-togethers at the family lake home in Michigan and in Florida. As parents, Arrie and Victoria raised their children to be passionate about family, instilled strong life values and pursue their goals.

The family would like to thank Hope Hospice and Life Care Center of Estero for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Hope Hospice of Ft. Myers, Florida.


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Options LLC
4376 Corporate Square
Naples, FL 34104
(239) 659-2009
Memories & Condolences
October 3, 2020
I always enjoyed talking to Arrie when he lived across the street at the forest. Our thoughts and prayers with you and your family.
Jim &Peg Marchio
Friend
