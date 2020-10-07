Arthur E. StammArthur E. Stamm "Art" passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Hospital. He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Paul) Drew, three grandchildren Phillip Stamm, Allison and Stacy Drew, very special family friend Christine Sorna, sister-in-law Cindy Pappas, sister-in-law Debbie (Tim) Hennessy and numerous nieces and nephews.Preceded in death by his beloved wife of close to 53 years, Judith "Judy" A. Stamm (nee Pappas) (2016). She was his high school sweetheart and soulmate as well as his best friend. Also preceded in death by his son Douglas A. Stamm (2018), his parents Phillip and Vivian (Steinquist) Stamm and brother Bernard Stamm, in-laws Nicholas and Helen (Flanders) Pappas, sister-in-law Jane Karges and brother-in-law Nick Pappas.Art was a graduate of Joliet Township High School and an Army Reserve Veteran of the Vietnam Era and a member of the American Legion Post 1080. He retired from Caterpillar Inc after 37 1/2 years of service and was a graduate of their Two Year Machine Shop Training Program. He was a past member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, where he was named Member of the Year, and past president of the Joliet Area Camera Club.Art was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and a good friend to many. He enjoyed listening to music, reading, and being a Cubs fan. He was an Elvis Presley fan since 1956 and will be buried with his favorite teddy bear.In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to St. Bernard Church or Cornerstone Services would be appreciated. Family will receive friends Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, masks are required and a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the chapel. A private service for immediate family will follow. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.