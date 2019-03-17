Arthur J. De Lorenzo



Arthur J. De Lorenzo "Art", age 94, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.



Born in Joliet, the son of the late John and Dora (nee Zoldan) De Lorenzo, he was a lifelong Joliet and Lockport area resident. Art graduated from Lockport Township High School. He was a proud World War II U.S. Coast Guard Veteran. His initial assignment included sailing the east using sonar to search for submarines then he was assigned to LST262 landing on Omaha Beach during D Day. He was honorably discharged as a Motor Machinist Mate. Art retired as a sheet metal worker with Union Local #265, just celebrating his 71st year with the Union. A former member of the Joliet Antique Car Club, Art enjoyed hunting and fishing in all different parts of the world. He loved restoring numerous antique and classic cars up until his latest vehicle, from 2018, a 1965 Ford Mustang convertible.



Arthur is survived by his daughter, Nina (Larry) Tapella of Joliet; two grandchildren, Anne (Nick) Lundin of Iron River, MI and Mark (Nahrain) Tapella of Naperville; five great grandchildren, Carolyn, Nathan and Abel Lundin and Sophia Marie and Isabella Grace Tapella; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would also like to acknowledge Catherine Kostelc, Robert Legner, Andy Honiotes and Hal Finkle who were very dear friends of Art.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Marie Teresa "Mitzi" (nee Evetz) De Lorenzo (2017); his parents and his sister, Alphonsine (James) Pelc.



Visitation for Arthur J. De Lorenzo will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 10:00 a.m., at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Avenue, Joliet. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where full Military Honors will be accorded.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated.



Funeral arrangements held under the direction of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 17, 2019