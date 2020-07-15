1/1
Arthur Lee Williams
1950 - 2020
Arthur Lee Williams

Born: November 12, 1950; in Joliet, IL

Died: July 12, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Arthur Lee Williams was born November 12, 1950 at Joliet, Illinois. Out of nine children, he was the third child born to the union of James and Colena (Ellis) Williams. He expired from this life on July 12, 2020.

Arthur lived in Joliet his whole life. He attended Joliet Public Schools and graduated from Joliet East Campus High School where he was a JT Kingsmen wrestling champion. After working various jobs, his state of health began to decline. Then he became a resident of (Deerbrook) Symphony Nursing Home where he died receiving Joliet Area Hospice Care.

At an early age Arthur professed Christ and was baptized in the Name of Jesus. During that time, he attended Bethlehem Healing Temple Apostolic Church of Lockport, IL under the pastorate of the late Elder William Elsy.

Preceding Arthur in death was his father: James Charles Williams, two brothers: Charles Williams and Calvin Ronald Williams, Sr. and one sister: Mary Ann (Williams) Beavers, one brother-in-law: District Elder Larry Cornelius, Sr. two nephews: Calvin Ronald Williams, Jr. and Larry Cornelius, Jr. and one niece: Larice Cornelius.

He leaves to mourn his death and remember his life, his mother: Colena Williams of Joliet, IL and five sisters: Tecola (Bishop J.E.) Moore, of Joliet, IL, Glinda Lynn (deceased D/E Larry) Cornelius of Park City, IL, Denise Marie Williams of Joliet, IL, Brenda Kay Williams of Chicago, IL, and Anita Karen Williams of Sacramento, CA as well as, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home. Service at 11:00 AM, Bishop J.E. Moore, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
JUL
17
Service
11:00 AM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
