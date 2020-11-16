1/
Arthur Manfred Holz
Arthur Manfred Holz

Age 85, of Joliet, peacefully went to meet the Man upstairs on November 3, 2020. He was born July 6, 1935, in Orland Park, IL, the son of the late Genevieve (nee Pekin) and Arthur Holz. Arthur graduated from Orland Park High School and shortly after, proudly served his country in the United States Army. He dedicated his career as an Assembly Line Supervisor to the Ford Motor Company for many years.

As a young man, Arthur worked diligently to get his pilot's license while working at the Prosperi Airport in Tinley Park and continued to indulge his love of flying throughout the years. Never one for idle hands, he also enjoyed tinkering and visiting flea markets.

Arthur is survived by his brothers, Nobert Holz and Dick (Jill) Holz; his sisters, Mary Aufmann and Nora (George) House; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tom.

Visitation for Arthur Holz will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet from 12 noon until time of funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Facemasks are required, social distancing and capacity restrictions will be followed. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials in his name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory.



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
