Arthur Rambo Sr. "Art"
Age 79 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
Art is survived by his children, Arthur (Sharon) Rambo Jr., John (Lisa) Rambo, Robert (Patti) Rambo and Joseph (Linda) Rambo; grandchildren, Julie (Keith) Wetsell, Matthew (Lisa) Meyer, Emma, Ian, Alexandra, Bailey, Madison, Carlie, Ryan, Grace Rambo; great-grandchildren, William, Brenna, Hallie Wetsell, Evelyn and Victoria Meyer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Suzanna M. Rambo (2019); parents, Arthur Lee and Catherine (nee Bick) Rambo; siblings, Catherine "Catchie" Worthington, Earnest "Buddy" Dorich and Joy (Charles) Nunes.
Art greatly enjoyed camping and fishing with his wife and children. He also loved going on cruises with his family. He was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. He graduated from St. Patricks Grade School and Catholic High class of 1958.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Art's name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. A celebration of Art's life will continue on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church in Shorewood at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required.
Per Art's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following services.
Obituary and tribute wall for Arthur Rambo Sr. at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
